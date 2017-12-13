Live: Rohit`s record double ton powers India to 392/4 in Mohali ODI

Scorecard: IND vs SL, 2nd ODI | IND vs SL - Complete Schedule

Mohali: Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with his third ODI double century to help India post a mammoth 392/4 against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sharma, who belted an unbeaten 153-ball 208, comprising 13 fours and 12 sixes, was engaged in two big partnerships -- 115 runs for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67; 4x9) and then 213 for the second wicket with rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70; 4x9, 2x6).

Coming into the match, the Mumbaikar was the only batsman to have hit two double tons. He got to the landmark in 151 balls when he stole two runs after nudging a full length delivery off his counterpart Thisara Perera in the final over of the innings.

