Live Scores: Cape Town ODI - Proteas win toss, ask India to bat first

South Africa won the toss and asked India to bat first in the third ODI of the six-match series at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to go with the same playing XI which has won the last two ODIs.

However, for South Africa, pacer Lungi Ngidi and right-handed batsman Heinrich Klaasen will make a debut, replacing injured Quinton de Kock and Morne Morkel. Meanwhile, Andile Phehlukwayo will replace left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. A 2-0 lead in the series by dismantling the hosts in the first two matches in Durban and Centurion with consummate ease has given the men in blue a boost in confidence. South Africa, on the other hand, have been hit by injuries, losing their top three players - skipper Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock. AB de Villiers was ruled out prior to his side's six-wicket win over India in the first ODI while skipper Faf du Plessis was pulled out before the second match, which the visitors went on to win by nine wickets. Recently, South Africa's injury woes have only grown with Quinton de Kock ruling out of the remainder of the six-match ODI series and subsequent three-match T20I series against India due to a wrist injury. India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa Playing XI: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (c), JP Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir