Live Scores: U-19 WC final - Rain interrupts India's chase of 217-run target

Image Courtesy: ICC

The final of the ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup was halted for a short while by rain as India began their chase of a 217-run target at the Bay Oval ground in Mount Maunganui here on Saturday.

Three-time champions India were on 23 for no loss with skipper Prithvi Shaw on 10 and Manjot Kalra on 9, before the interruption.

Earlier, India's bowlers bundle out Australia for 216 in 47.2 overs.

All-rounder Jonathan Merlo was the highest scorer for Australia with 76.

Ishan Porel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy chipped in with two wickets apiece while, Shivam Mavi claimed one.