Live: Shardul Thakur debuts in MS Dhoni's 300th ODI

Colombo: India won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

India made three changes to their squad. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been replaced with pacer Shardul Thakur, who makes his debut, and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and batsman Manish Pandey, who were brought in.

Team: Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilshan Munaweera, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga(captain)

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

