Live: Sri Lanka opt to bat as India eye whitewash

Colombo: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.

India have made four changes -- Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav replace K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga replaces Kusal Mendis after serving a two-match ban.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga