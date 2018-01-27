Live Updates: IPL Player Auction 2018

Top Buys at IPL Auction 2018
|Rajasthan Royals
|Benjamin Stokes
|All-Rounder
|₹12,50,00,000
|Kings XI Punjab
|KL Rahul
|Batsman
|₹11,00,00,000
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Manish Pandey
|Batsman
|₹11,00,00,000
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chris Lynn
|Batsman
|₹9,60,00,000
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mitchell Starc
|Bowler
|₹9,40,00,000
|Delhi Daredevils
|Glenn Maxwell
|All-Rounder
|₹9,00,00,000
|Kings XI Punjab
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|All-Rounder
|₹7,60,00,000
|Chennai Super Kings
|Dwayne Bravo
|All-Rounder
|₹6,40,00,000
|Kings XI Punjab
|Aaron Finch
|Batsman
|₹6,20,00,000
|Kings XI Punjab
|Karun Nair
|Batsman
|₹5,60,00,000
|Mumbai Indians
|Kieron Pollard
|All-Rounder
|₹5,40,00,000
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Batsman
|₹5,20,00,000
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Batsman
|₹4,00,00,000
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Brendon McCullum
|Batsman
|₹3,60,00,000
|Delhi Daredevils
|Gautam Gambhir
|Batsman
|₹2,80,00,000
|Chennai Super Kings
|Harbhajan Singh
|Bowler
|₹2,00,00,000
|Chennai Super Kings
|Faf du Plessis
|Batsman
|₹1,60,00,000
