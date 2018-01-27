Live Updates: IPL Player Auction 2018

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Jan 27, 2018 12:19 hrs
IPL Auctions

 






                                                                                                                 Top Buys at IPL Auction 2018

Rajasthan Royals Benjamin Stokes All-Rounder ₹12,50,00,000
Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul Batsman ₹11,00,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad Manish Pandey Batsman ₹11,00,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders Chris Lynn Batsman ₹9,60,00,000
 Kolkata Knight Riders Mitchell Starc Bowler ₹9,40,00,000
 Delhi Daredevils Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder ₹9,00,00,000
Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin All-Rounder ₹7,60,00,000
Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo All-Rounder ₹6,40,00,000
Kings XI Punjab Aaron Finch Batsman ₹6,20,00,000
Kings XI Punjab Karun Nair Batsman ₹5,60,00,000
Mumbai Indians Kieron Pollard All-Rounder ₹5,40,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad Shikhar Dhawan Batsman ₹5,20,00,000
Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Rahane Batsman ₹4,00,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore Brendon McCullum Batsman ₹3,60,00,000
 Delhi Daredevils Gautam Gambhir Batsman ₹2,80,00,000
Chennai Super Kings Harbhajan Singh Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
 Chennai Super Kings Faf du Plessis Batsman ₹1,60,00,000

 

