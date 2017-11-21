`Lively greentops` likely for Nagpur and Delhi Tests

IND vs SL - Revised Schedule | Full Coverage

After India overcame their opening-day blues against Sri Lanka to end the Eden Classic on top, there may be more 'green tops' on offer in the next two Tests as well.

If media reports are to be believed, India are likely to play the final two Tests of the series on pitches that would offer assistance to pacers, like it did in Kolkata.

This is part of India's preparation for the forthcoming South Africa tour, which starts on January 5 in Cape Town.

Since the start of the Lanka Test series, the discussion has always been on how best to prepare for the Proteas challenge and the just-concluded opener proved to be a good one for the Indian fast bowlers who impressed picking all 17 wickets that fell in the rain-hit affair.

ESPNcricinfo reports that the Indian team management, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, had discussed that the pitches for the Sri Lanka Tests should act as preparation for the South Africa tour during the Australia series in September itself.

In Shastri's words, the coach had emphasised on "lively greentops", that are "hard and bouncy".

The second Test starts in a couple of days on November 24 in Nagpur where it is understood that the pitch is covered evenly with grass and is expected to retain a greenish tinge when the match begins on Friday.

The final Test will be played in Delhi from December 2 and same would apply at Feroz Shah Kotla as well.

On Monday, India opener KL Rahul was reported saying that such surfaces were a good test for the batsmen. "It's very clear that we're preparing for the next two years that we're going to travel abroad and play a lot of cricket overseas, and we are going to find wickets like this, and it is going to be challenging for all of us, so we wanted to prepare in that way."

