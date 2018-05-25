Liverpool are set to break the bank for Nabil Fekir after the Champions League final. Nabil, the star man for Lyon, has been in exceptional form. Liverpool are willing to offer 70 million-plus to bring the talented midfielder to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp seems to be an admirer of the talented midfielder, and looking to replace Philippe Coutinho. Nabil has proved to be a threat outside the box and an exceptional free-kick taker.

With Klopp already bringing in Lepzig star man Naby Keita for around 50 million Euros, the addition of Nabil would only bolster the squad.

The 24-year-old France national Fekir has been in tremendous form for Lyon and has also earned a call-up for World Cup which has only added icing to the cake. Nabil an academy graduate of Lyon was promoted to the senior squad in July 2013. He became a first team regular with over 150 appearances for Lyon also gaining captaincy in 2017. Fekir made his international debut for France in March 2015. Also see: Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir to Anfield for 70 Million Euros He has netted around 18 goals in 29 matches for his side Lyon in League 1 and is a hot prospect for many top clubs, with reports emerging Man City, Man United & Arsenal all looking to acquire the talented mid-fielder. Nabil was asked about his move to Anfield to which he has replied in a manner which may delight the Liverpool Fans. Reporter : Is their a possibility for a transfer to go through if Liverpool? Nabil : Why Not!