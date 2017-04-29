Looking to win as many games as we can: KKR's Jackson

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson did not want to put a figure to the number of points needed to make the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs but said the more the team wins the better.

KKR on Friday cantered to a seven-wicket win with 22 balls to spare against Delhi Daredevils, a match Jackson made his debut in. KKR are on top of the league table with 14 points from nine matches.

Jackson remained not out on 12 along with skipper Gambhir who starred for the team with an unconquered 71.

"Everyone plays the IPL to make the playoffs. There is no such number but as many as you win is better," Jackson told reporters after the game.

On Gambhir, Jackson said: "It's the best thing that could have happened to me on debut. Batting with him was great. He is such a person who knows his games. He said when I went to him that 'I am there to back you and just play your game'. That's all was what was needed."

Jackson had to keep wickets from the 10th over in the first innings when Robin Uthappa picked up a knock.

"I was ready to keep as I was told to be ready. It always feels good to do things you know how to do better," he said.

