Lunch taken with two runs to win - Virat Kohli shocked!

The second ODI at Centurion saw an unwanted drama during the final stage of India's chase that left many flabbergasted.

India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 118 and in reply were swift in the run chase with Shikhar Dhawan scoring a fluent unbeaten half-century with skipper Virat Kohli in company.

At 117/2, India were just runs away from going 2-0 up when the umpires decided to take a break as according to rules they couldn't extend play any further beyond the 15 minutes that was added after South Africa's first innings.