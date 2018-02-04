  1. Sify.com
  4. Lunch taken with two runs to win - Virat Kohli shocked!

Last Updated: Sun, Feb 04, 2018 18:38 hrs

The second ODI at Centurion saw an unwanted drama during the final stage of India's chase that left many flabbergasted.

India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 118 and in reply were swift in the run chase with Shikhar Dhawan scoring a fluent unbeaten half-century with skipper Virat Kohli in company.

At 117/2, India were just runs away from going 2-0 up when the umpires decided to take a break as according to rules they couldn't extend play any further beyond the 15 minutes that was added after South Africa's first innings.

Neither sides were happy as a shocked Kohli walked up to the umpires to have a word only to walk back disappointed.

There was a bit of a farce as cricket's most bizzare rules left both critics and fans in a state of shock.

On resumption, Virat Kohli knocked off the winning runs after Tabraiz Shamsi finished his over.

