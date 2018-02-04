Lunch taken with two runs to win - Virat Kohli shocked!

The second ODI at Centurion saw an unwanted drama during the final stage of India's chase that left many flabbergasted.
India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 118 and in reply were swift in the run chase with Shikhar Dhawan scoring a fluent unbeaten half-century with skipper Virat Kohli in company.
At 117/2, India were just runs away from going 2-0 up when the umpires decided to take a break as according to rules they couldn't extend play any further beyond the 15 minutes that was added after South Africa's first innings.
Neither sides were happy as a shocked Kohli walked up to the umpires to have a word only to walk back disappointed.
There was a bit of a farce as cricket's most bizzare rules left both critics and fans in a state of shock.
Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana #INDvSA- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2018
So session extended by 4 overs to get a result before the interval- Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 4, 2018
Why doesn’t cricket sometimes make allowance for common sense? #IndvsSA-Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 4, 2018
Lunch has been taken at Centurion, with India 117/1, needing two more runs to beat South Africa and go 2-0 up in the ODI series.- ICC (@ICC) February 4, 2018
Shikhar Dhawan (51*) and Virat Kohli (44*) have taken India to the brink. #SAvIND Scorecard ➡️https://t.co/8Vk2XxGHT7 pic.twitter.com/1yCOJLHXf8
The lunch menu must be really good! #JustSaying #INDvSA #WhistlePodu #VictoryIsComing-Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 4, 2018
With only 19 overs bowled, South Africa can still save this ODI match, if it now rains the whole day!#SAvInd- Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 4, 2018
"Rules are made for the guidance of wise men and the governance of fools"#SAvInd- Arthur_S (@allanholloway) February 4, 2018
SA batsmen mesmerised by Chahal and Yadav. Spin pair going from strength to strength. Winning this match should be a formality for India-Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 4, 2018
'Two' minutes of silence for your Sunday evening plans. #INDvSA- R P Singh (@RpSingh99) February 4, 2018
On resumption, Virat Kohli knocked off the winning runs after Tabraiz Shamsi finished his over.
And so we come back for 2 runs!!-Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 4, 2018
Well-fed South Africa have taken the field, in front of almost no crowd, and prepare to go down 2-nil in the series. At least everyone has had lunch. #SAvIND #cricket-Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) February 4, 2018
This is a special win. This is what you call, Raund daala. South Africa might find it difficult to heal from the manner of today’s defeat. Well done Chahal. Best wishes for the remaining 4 matches. #INDvSA-Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2018