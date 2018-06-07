Man United sign Portugal U-21 defender Dalot

Manchester: A day after roping in Fred, English football giants Manchester United on Wednesday made their second signing of the summer with the capture of Portugal under-21 defender Diogo Dalot.

Full-back Dalot, 19, signed a five-year deal at United. Dalot can play at right-back and left-back.

"Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club," United chief coach Jose Mourinho said.

"He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

"In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United."