Man Utd appoint Solskjaer as permanent manager

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their full-time manager on a three-year contract.

Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager on 19 December 2018 after the departure of Jose Mourinho. He won his first eight games as an in-charge on the overall record of 14 victories and two draws in 19 games, amassing more Premier League points than any other club during that time.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," Solskjaer was quoted by Manchester United.

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007. "It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve," he added. Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, praised the new appointee: "Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves." "I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history," he added.