Manchester City retain EPL title

Manchester City beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 to retain the Premier League title, which meant a heartbreak for Liverpool.

City became the first team in 10 years to defend the EPL title. The last team to do so was its neighbour Manchester United in the 2008-09 season.

In Anfield, Sadio Mane scored twice for Liverpool as they defeated Wolves 2-0 but that still left them one point behind Manchester City.

Man City's exit from the Champions League quarter-finals at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur was a shock and manager Pep Guardiola had already said that if City fail to win the Premier League title, critics will be ready with their knives.

However, none of that will now be needed as City emphatically lift the title. The pressure was on City as they visited Brighton and in fact it was the home side that scored the first goal through Glenn Murray early on but as soon as Brighton went ahead, City turned the screws. From that moment till the full time whistle, there was not a moment when Brighton had control of the game. Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan scored the four goals to take Manchester City to their second consecutive title. Mahrez and Gundogan scored two scorchers to stake their claim on the trophy as much as Aguero, who scored the first and set the ball rolling. City found it easy to string passes after passes gliding through the pitch, creating chances after chances. They didn't panic, they didn't falter - Guardiola wrote another chapter in City's history and he is quickly painting City's pages colourful. Other Results: Burnley 1-3 Arsenal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth Fulham 0-4 Newcastle Leicester 0-0 Chelsea Man Utd 0-2 Cardiff Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Spurs 2-2 Everton Watford 1-4 West Ham