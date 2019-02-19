Manchester United beat Chelsea to enter FA Cup quarters

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in their FA Cup fifth round tie and moved into the quarter-final. United will face Wolves at Molineux in the quarters.

The visitors went ahead through Ander Herrera's header from Pogba's superb left-wing cross in the 31st minute. Pogba, then doubled the lead with a powerful header from Marcus Rashford's beauty of a delivery from the right in the 45th minute.

Throughout the second half, hosts Chelsea were kept at bay through a gritty and professional display by United, who had suffered their first defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week at the Champions League to PSG.

Under-pressure Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's evening couldn't have been any worse as his second-half substitutions were criticised by home fans as they sang "You're getting sacked in the morning." What happens next for the Chelsea manager remains to be seen but the night at Stamford Bridge belonged to Pogba and United. Under Solskjaer, the Frenchman has been directly involved in 15 goals in 12 games in all competitions. This is already more than what he could manage under Jose Mourinho this season in 20 games.