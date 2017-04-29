Maxwell blames fielders, bowlers for loss to Hyderabad

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab's skipper Glen Maxwell blamed bowlers and fielders for their loss in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 26 runs here on Friday.

He also said the score posted by Hyderabad was chaseable but they got few soft dismissals and that resulted in their defeat.

"It was chaseable. We were sloppy with the ball and in the field. We bowled either side of the wicket. There were a few soft dismissals in isolation. If you put together it looks bad," Maxwell said after the match here.

The Punjab skipper, however, lauded Shaun Marsh's brilliant 84-run innings. Marsh faced 50 balls and slammed 14 boundaries and two sixes.

"Marsh was absolute class, he was striking the ball beautifully. He has done it for Kings XI for 10 seasons. It is a quick turnaround for us. At least we will be at home and turn up next game," Maxwell said.

Chasing 207/3 posted by Hyderabad, Punjab were restricted to 181/9 with Shaun Marsh (84), Eoin Morgan (26) and Martin Guptill (23) the only major contributors.

