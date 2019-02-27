Maxwell's ton helps Australia beat India by 7 wickets

Glenn Maxwell cracked a brilliant unbeaten century as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the second and final T20 international match in Bengaluru on Wednesday to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

Australia have won their maiden T20I series in India and this is also the first time since 2008 that they have won a series against India.

Maxwell (113 off 55, 7x4, 9x6), took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners as his team, chasing 191 for victory, posted 194/3 in 19.4 overs.

After the Aussies were reduced to 22 for 2 at one stage, Maxwell and D'arcy Short added 73 for the third wicket and then with Handscomb, Maxwell added an unbeaten 99 to take his team to a fine win.

This is Maxwell's third T20I ton, making him the only Australian player to get to that feat. Earlier, riding on Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72, KL Rahul's 47 and MS Dhoni's 40, India posted 190 for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs.