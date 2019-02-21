Mayank Agarwal finally gets a sticker on his prized willow

"No sponsor for the bat?", Tim Paine asked debutant Mayank Agarwal who played with a sticker-less bat in the Boxing Day Test in December last year.

The Aussie skipper had continued the banter asking his players around to guess the Indian player's worth.

Mayank proved his worth though with scores of 76 and 42, batting in front of 70,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"I did not have a bat sponsor, so Tim Paine had a go at me and asked his team, 'How much do you reckon he's worth? I did get a few comments coming my way when I was batting," recalled Agarwal in a chat with kxip.in.

His heroics in India's historic Test series-winning effort Down Under earned him a bat sponsorship deal with Indian tyre manufacturer CEAT earlier this month. After finally making his Test debut in Australia at the age of 28 years, Mayank is now keen to establish himself as one of India's top choices as an opener. Not just in the longest format, the Karnataka batsman is eager to achieve that goal that across all formats. Mayank had left no choice for chief selector MSK Prasad but to include him in the national team, courtesy his run-scoring spree in the 2017-18 season. Mayank, who was not originally part of India's squad for the tour of Australia, grabbed the small opening that he got when India ran out of choice with regards to openers. First Prithvi Shaw got sidelined due to injury after which Murali Vijay and KL Rahul struggled with their form. He followed up his impressive debut in Boxing Day Test with a 77 in the drawn final Test in Sydney before gifting his wicket to Nathan Lyon and missing out on a century. “I’m still disappointed about that. I could have had a century there. I was looking to attack him. I have learnt from that mistake,” he said. “Playing Test cricket was a great experience. Facing bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood and (spinner) Nathan Lyon gave me a lot of insight as to what I need to do about a few aspects of my game. “It also gave me a lot of confidence having scored against Australia in Australia.” After taking a bold step in Test cricket, Mayank feels the next logical step is to try and break into India's ODI and T20 squads. “Obviously the goal is to play for the country in all three formats,” quoted Reuters. “I’m looking forward to playing limited overs cricket for the country whenever the opportunity presents itself. I think I have the game (to succeed across formats). “The basic remains the same, whether you’re playing test cricket, one-day cricket or Twenty20 cricket. You only have to change your game and plan according to the format you are playing and the situation you are put in.” With Reuters inputs