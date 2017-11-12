Mercedes F1 team robbed at gunpoint in Brazil

Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton has alleged that members of his team Mercedes were robbed at gunpoint in their minivan on the eve of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Shaken by the incident, Hamilton took to Twitter and wrote, "Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken."

The four-time world champion also urged Formula One to pay more head to security issues.

"This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there's no excuse!" his tweet read. No injuries have been reported in the accident which took place on Friday, reports Sports24. Meanwhile, Mercedes confirmed that only valuables were stolen and no one was injured in the accident. However, the Sao Paulo Police said they had not received any such reports. Earlier, Jenson Button was also threatened by gunmen in Sao Paulo ahead of the 2010 Brazilian Grand Prix.