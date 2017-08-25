Messi and wife expecting third child

Barcelona: FC Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi is expecting his third child.

Just over a month since the marrying Antonella Roccuzzo, the pair are set to have another baby, according to reports in Argentine newspaper Ole.

Messi and Roccuzzo are already parents of one-year-old Mateo and four-year-old Thiago.

Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, married his childhood sweetheart at the end of June this year in a lavish Argentinian ceremony, which more than 250 family members and friends attended.