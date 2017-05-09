Messi lookalike causes stir, ends up in police station

Meet the "Iranian Messi' - Reza Parastesh, a 25-year-old student who bears a striking resemblance to Argentine football star Lionel Messi.

Parastesh made headlines over the weekend when people stopped him for photos and selfies that the Hamadan police was forced to take him to the station to end the chaos.

Reportedly, it was Parastesh's father who first asked his son to pose in a Messi jersey. Soon he started styling his hair and beard like the Barcelona superstar.

"Now people really see me as the Iranian Messi and want me to mimic everything he does," Parastesh told news agency AFP.

"When I show up somewhere, people are really shocked. "I'm really happy that seeing me makes them happy and this happiness gives me a lot of energy." It seems many media assignments are knocking on the doors of Parastesh due to his new-found stardom.

And moving on to the real Messi, the Barca forward shared this interesting picture on Instagram.

In the picture, Messi poses with this son Thiago in the backdrop of many football jerseys. The 29-year old, having been part of World Cup, Champions League finals and many other major football events in his 13-year-old career, must have swapped shirts with many superstars of the game. Thierry Henry, Raul, Iker Casillas, Francesco Totti, Pavel Nedved, Philipp Lahm, Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure are some of the big names to adorn his vast collection. "I don't ask for shirts. If there is an Argentine, I will swap with an Argentine." "If not and there is someone else that asks me, I will swap it with them. If not, I do not look and do not ask. "I asked, once…I asked (Zinedine) Zidane." One could spot around 70 different shirts in the picture shared by Messi on Instagram, though his total colleciton could be more. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device