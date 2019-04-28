Messi makes history by outshining Iniesta's record

As Barcelona vanquished Levante 1-0 on Sunday, Barcelona star Lionel Messi achieved another milestone of winning the most number of La Liga titles, 10, with the club.

After Messi won his 10th La Liga title with Barcelona, he surpassed the previous record, which was held by Andres Iniesta (9).

Messi goal helped his side beat Levante, who managed to defend well in the first-half as Messi did not feature in the first half.

However, when the Argentine international took the field in the second half, the 31-year old took just 16 minutes to score the opening goal for his side which helped his side clinch the La Liga title.

Messi has the most number of goals in this season of La Liga and with this goal, his tally has reached 34 goals, 13 goals ahead of the second-positioned, Karim Benzema. After securing La Liga title, Barcelona will be now aiming to clinch the Champions League title as they have reached in the semi-finals where they will compete with Liverpool on May 2.