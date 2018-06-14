Messi needs to be supported if Argentina wants WC glory: Guzman

Argentina: Argentina goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman called on his side to lessen the burden of their star striker Lionel Messi if they want to attain the glory at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Guzman insisted that the 30-year-old is an important figure for the team and that he needs to be well-supported by his international team-mates.

"Of course Leo is a very important figure to us. We have to know how to be with him. He has to let us too. And we have to somehow, take away the responsibility he already has. He feels it too," goal.com quotes Guzman, as saying

Heading into the showpiece event, the Argentina national football team relies heavily on Messi as the Barcelona forward look to clinch his first international honour. Messi often faces flak for not guiding his country to glory in the major tournaments like World Cup despite being one of the rare talents in the football world. But, Guzman said that he would try his best to support him whenever needed. "I'll try to be with him at any moment. I will try to lift him up if I see he's doubtful. And we hope to be able to celebrate, next to him, each game," he said. Argentina, who are bidding for a first World Cup trophy since 1986, last came close to the trophy during the 2014 edition, but a 1-0 loss at the hands of Germany in the finals left the nation's hopes lingering in disappointment. Argentina are grouped alongside Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia. They will begin their campaign against Iceland Saturday.