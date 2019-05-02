Messi touches new milestone as Barcelona thrash Liverpool

Barcelona vanquished Liverpool to register a 3-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League's semi-finals at Camp Nou on Thursday.

In this much-anticipated battle, Luis Suarez scored the opening goal of the match in the first half of the match, giving Barcelona a one-goal lead over Liverpool.

However, Barcelona did not stop there as their bigwig Lionel Messi added two more goals which brought the game to 3-0. Messi added these two goals in just a span of seven minutes as he scored the goals at 75' and 82'.

Liverpool was unable to add any goal to their side which resulted in the game to conclude on the same. Hence, Jurgen Klopp's side faced a humiliating defeat from Barcelona. Messi had 598 goals under his belt when he had entered on the field, hence, with these two goals he touched the 600 goals milestone. It took 683 matches for the 31-year old to achieve this feat. Moreover, Messi, who has 12 goals in this Champions League, is the highest goal scorer and is followed by Ajax's Dusan Tadic who has nine goals. Interestingly, Barcelona has already won La Liga this season and reached in the finals of the Copa del Rey which is scheduled to take place on May 25 against Valencia. Barcelona will now compete with Liverpool, for the second leg of Champions League's semi-final, at Anfield on May 8.