MeToo: BCCI submits 'relevant documents' to Independent Committee

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against its CEO Rahul Johri, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday submitted the relevant documents to the Independent Inquiry Committee, which was formed to probe the matter.

The Committee, who was requested to submit their final report within 15 days of their appointment, will now hear and scrutinise the submitted material for the next two days.

Also, the Committee has provided a separate email ID (bcciinquirycommittee@gmail.com) where any person whether from the BCCI or otherwise, who may have any complaint/information/evidence to address the Committee concerning allegations of sexual harassment, can send the same within seven days i.e. November 9.

They will call such persons as it considers necessary to appear and depose before it. "The proceedings and the deliberations of the Committee, including the name and identity of any complainant who shall depose before the Committee, shall be kept strictly confidential," the BCCI said. The Committee will reconvene on November 10 and 11 to consider the material (if any) received by it and hear any person willing to depose before them. Earlier, a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by Johri when they were colleague at a satellite TV channel. The allegations were posted on Twitter by another person on behalf of the accuser.