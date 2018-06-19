Mexcian earthquake ad Malayali commentator

If you think no one is excited about the World Cup, you’re severely mistaken. Mexican fans jumped so hard when they scored against Germany, they caused an earthquake!



We kid you not! ​The Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations in Mexico claimed that highly sensitive earthquake sensors registered tremors at 2 different sites in Mexico City 7 seconds after the game’s 35th minute goal by Hirving Lozano.



The craze is evident closer to home as well! Never mind English commentary, everyone is tuning into Shaiju Damodaran’s commentary whether they understand Malayalam or not!

He understands that football fever is not about the language and weaves so much vigour and excitement that everyone wants to listen!The passion is contagious! Everyone’s been tuning in and Damodar is increasing his fans by the day!





He is not a new sensation; he has been commentator for over 220 ISL matches for Kerala Blasters! Every Malayali worth his salt picks Damodar’s commentary over others!



Even those who don’t understand the language are tuning in! We suggest you tune in too. Let World Cup fever group you like never before!

