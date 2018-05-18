MI really positive about making it to the play-offs: Hardik Pandya

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

New Delhi: Asserting that Mumbai Indians will reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya said on Friday that it is a dream come true for him to represent the reigning IPL champions.

Mumbai have a star-studded coaching staff which includes the likes of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka's former star pacer Lasith Malinga. India opener Rohit Sharma is the current captain while star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is also a part of the team.

"There are so many legends in the team and every day, we get to learn a new thing. So, it is a dream come true for me to play for Mumbai Indians," Pandya said during his visit to the Taiwan Expo here on Friday.

Pandya visited the Taiwan Expo along with Mumbai Indians teammates Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. The players not only experienced the Taiwanese technology but also took a tour of the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion which showcased never seen before innovative products from Taiwan's most popular brands.

Mumbai are currently fourth in the IPL table with 12 points, having won six of the 13 matches they have played so far.

The three-time IPL champions struggled to get going in the early stages of this year's tournament before making a strong comeback.

Mumbai must win their last league game against Delhi Daredevils here on Sunday in order to qualify for the play-offs and Pandya is confident that his teammates are equal to the challenge.

"Our team believes to play our best, losing and winning is a part of the game. Our team is really positive for the upcoming matches and making it to the play-offs," he said.

