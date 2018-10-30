Mike Hesson takes over as Kings XI Punjab coach

Former coach of New Zealand, Mike Hesson has taken up a new role and signed a two-year contract as the coach of Kings XI Punjab for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led team ended the eleventh season of the IPL at second last place, prompting murmurs about changes in their coaching staff, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The 43-year-old, who will be replacing Australia's Brad Hodge, recently stepped down from the New Zealand job after a six-year tenure to take a break from the international cricket, one year before his contract was meant to expire after the 2019 World Cup.

After Daniel Vettori, who was the head coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore till last season, and Stephen Fleming, who still coaches Chennai Super Kings, Hesson would be the third one from New Zealand to be appointed as coach in the IPL. Although Hesson has never been part of franchise T20 leagues, he brings a lot of experience as a successful international coach. Under him, New Zealand became a dominant Test team and also made the World Cup final in 2015. In 59 T20Is under Hesson, New Zealand won 30 and lost 24.