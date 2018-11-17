Mitchell Johnson takes a dig, tweets 'I look forward to no Virat send-offs'

There is a history of on-field altercations whenever India and Australia take on each other. It happens even more when the matches are taking place down under as the Aussie crowd plays the role of the 12th man. They Aussies are known to get under your skin, wherein a hot-headed cricketer is bound to retaliate.

One of the most famous incidents happened during the 2012 Sydney Test when Virat Kohli showed a middle finger to a section of the crowd who were constantly irritating him while he was on the field.

After the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, the Australian team has refrain from the on-field sledging which became a sort of an identity to Australian cricket. Even Kohli has also claimed that his team won’t get into unnecessary on-field banter. Former great Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson surprised by Kohli's statement tweeted, "I look forward to no Virat send-offs." Both the players had a go at each other during the 2014 Test series in Australia. The term 'Elite Honesty' introduced by Australian coach Justin Langer has been making rounds for a while in world cricket. The term is not clear to many but Langer has a proper definition for it to which he explains, "You can lie to everyone else, but you can't lie to yourself. So that's elite honesty to yourself. And also, the Aussie way I know it is to look a bloke in the eye, look your sister or your mum in the eyes, and tell them the truth and be happy to get some truth back, so that's elite honesty." Both the teams wish to play the upcoming series in a fair manner unlike the previous two Test series. With Australian cricket going through an image makeover, they will try and avoid any unnecessary controversies whereas the India skipper has clearly said that his team won’t sledge but will not hold back if the opponents provoke them.