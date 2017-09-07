Mithali garners support after getting trolled

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj was once again trolled on Twitter after she posted an old photo as a throwback on Wednesday.
Soon after Mithali posted the photograph where she was seen with four of her colleagues, random Twitter users questioned her dressing sense.
Despite some strongly objectionable tweets, some twitter users came in support of the India skipper.
#tb #PostShootSelfie #funtimes #girlstakeover pic.twitter.com/p5LSXLYwmA-Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 6, 2017
Delete it mam it's not good!-NoOne (@MyselfKing12) September 6, 2017
However, another twitter user asked the @MyselfKing12 to first change his attitude towrads women.
Her Choice.. Delete ur comment -change ur mentality..-Ankita September 6, 2017
Girls in particluar came out in support of Mithali.
Virat can undress him.so why she should not?Just because of she is woman? Others countries women players are more open then her. Understood?-Ambalika Guha (@iamAmbl) September 6, 2017
A successful girl is one who can build a firm foundation with bricks other have thrown at her.Our Captain Cool @M_Raj03 is one of the them-Sheetal Mhetre (@Sheetal_M25) September 6, 2017