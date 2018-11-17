Mithali Raj ahead of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Image Courtesy: @WorldT20

Mithali Raj, the mainstay of Indian women's cricket for years now, tops the list of India's highest Twenty20 International run-getters. And this doesn't just include the women batters, but men as well.

Mithali leads India's T20I runs chart with 2283 runs from 80 innings, ahead of men's team highest scorer Rohit Sharma, who has 2207 runs from the same number of innings. Virat Kohli is third on the list with 2102 runs from just 58 innings.

In the ongoing Women's World T20 tournament, the 35-year-old has already scored two half-centuries, against Pakistan and Ireland.

And it was during her first fifty, a 47-ball 56 against Pakistan when she overtook Rohit as the top Indian run-getter. Her second half-century came in India's winning cause against Ireland. Mithali has also scored 17 fifties in this format.