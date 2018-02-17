Mithali Raj displaced as ODI No.1 batswoman

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj has been displaced by Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry as top batswoman in the ICC ODI rankings.

Perry, who is the number one all-rounder, topped the batting rankings for the first time in her career.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning holds the second spot in the ICC batswomen ranking while Raj was displaced to the third position after a below-par performance in the ODI series against South Africa.

Raj, who claimed the top spot in October last year, scored 70, 20 and 4 runs in the series against Proteas which India won 2-1.

Meanwhile, India's Harmanpreet Kaur dropped two places to seventh after scores, while opener Smriti Mandhana jumped 14 players to 21 after her player-of-the-series performance, which includes scores of 84, 135 and 0. In the rankings for bowlers, South African pacer Marizanne Kapp remains No.1, ahead of India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who recently became the first woman to claim 200 wickets.