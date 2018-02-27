Mithali to lead Indian eves in ODI series against Aussies

Veteran batsman Mithali Raj will lead the 15-member Indian women's squad in next month's three-match ODI series against Australia which is scheduled to be held at home.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will serve as Mithali's deputy in the upcoming ODI series.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who recently became the first female cricketer to claim 200 ODI wickets, will not be a part of the team due to a heel injury.

The Indian women's team are fresh from their victory against South Africa, where they scripted history by clinching a double series win in a single tour for the first time ever.

Under Mithali Raj, India won the three-match ODI series, 2-1 before the Haramanpreet Kaur-led side clinched the five-match T20I series, 3-1 against Soutrh Africa. The upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which will be held in Vadodara, is a part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020). The ODI series will begin from March 12 and will be followed by the T20I tri-series. The squad for the tri-series will be named later. The Indian women's ODI squad is as follows: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy , Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad , Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma.