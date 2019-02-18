Mohammed Shami comes forward to support families of martyrs of CRPF jawans

Indian paceman Mohammed Shami has come forward to support the families of martyrs of CRPF forces.

The 28-year-old has donated money to the wives of the jawans who lost lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Shami said Indian cricketers will always be there for jawans who protect the border while they are playing for the country.

“When we play for our country, they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans and will always be there for them,” he said.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday took Twitter to announce to take complete care of the education of the children of CRPF jawans in his school. “Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” Sehwag wrote. India are slated to play limited-overs home series against Australia, starting February 24. Talking about the series, Shami said the team will try to win and dedicate the series to the martyred. When asked about the sporting relations with Pakistan, Shami said “whatever the government and BCCI decide, team India will follow it”. Earlier on the same day, Indian premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla made it clear that there is no possibility of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan unless they get government’s nod. Shukla admitted to have faith in the concept of sports being above everything else but asserted that “if somebody is sponsoring terrorism” then it would obviously have an impact on sports. Cricket Club of India (CCI) Secretary Suresh Bafna had said that India should not play a match against Pakistan in the forthcoming World Cup, adding since Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not come out openly about the attack in Kashmir, it shows that they are at fault somewhere. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.