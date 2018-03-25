Mohammed Shami injured in road accident

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was injured in a road accident, earlier today morning.

The incident happened at about 5:30 am when Shami was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi.

A truck hit Shami's car from behind.

The cricketer hurt his head and sustained some injuries. He needed stitches on his head.

Shami is fine now and taking rest in Dehradun, sources confirmed.

On Thursday, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami after his estranged wife in a slew of charges also accused him of match-fixing.

Following the clean chit, the pacer was included in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts.