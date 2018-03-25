Mohammed Shami injured in road accident

Dehradun: Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami was injured in a road accident on Sunday when he was on his way to New Delhi from Dehradun, police said.

Shami, who recently found himself in the centre of a controversy following accusations of domestic violence, match fixing and extra-marital affairs by his wife Hasain Jahan, suffered head injury and was being treated at a local medical facility here, a police officer said.

He was out of danger and resting, the officer said. The accident took place after his car hit a truck.

Shami had been practising in Dehradun for the past one week. He was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils team for the upcoming IPL season after a BCCI probe team found no evidence against him in the match-fixing charges.