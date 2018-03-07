Mohammed Shami's wife accuses him of assault and extramarital affair

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has landed into a controversy after his wife Hasin Jahan accused the 27-year old of assault and having extramarital affairs with various women.

Jahan, wife of Shami, leaked the cricketer's text conversations and even posted screenshots of Shami's private chats in her official Facebook page.

"Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women," Jahan told a news channel.

According to multiple media reports, Jahan is quoted saying that she found Shami's phone, gifted to him by Delhi Daredevils in 2014, in his BMW car and that she found the chats in his phone.

She went a step ahead and alleged that 'Shami and his family members were torturing her for a period of more than two years with attempts of trying to kill her'.

Jahan claimed that she has enough evidence against the Bengal cricketer to prove that he has extramarital affairs. Jahan also alleged that Shami had beaten her after returning from the recently concluded South African tour.

"Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me," Jahan alleged.

"Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough."

"I tried to convince myself for the sake of my family and daughter but he kept on harassing me and when I found those obscene chats with multiple women, all hell broke. I cannot tolerate this anymore and I have decided to take legal actions with all the available evidence," Jahan added.

Shami is currently playing in the Deodhar Trophy for India A and although these are strong allegeations, it is still unknown whether Jahan's account has been hacked and whether all the screenshots are genuine or not.

Shami, who has played 30 Tests, 50 ODIs and 7 T20Is for India, however, rubbished all the allegations made against him.

"Hi. I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai," Shami wrote on his Facebook page.

Shami also issued wrote on his Twitter handle declining all the charges.

Hi

- Mohammad Shami.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. - Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018

The cricketer has been vocal on social media and supportive of his wife when social media trolls targetted the couple for not following Islamic dress code. It is indeed strange that Jahan has made their allegations against the India fast bowler.