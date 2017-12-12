Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi to travel as net bowlers with Team India

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi are all set to travel with the Indian team to South Africa as net bowlers. In order to get quality practice against pace, Team India will be having the services of Siraj, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini and Basil Thampi.

However, Thampi remains doubtful after he suffered a knee injury during Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash against Vidarbha.

All the four bowlers were drafted in as they can bowl at good pace and have delivered at the Ranji Trophy and India A level.

"These four are the next-in-line bowlers after the top five who are in the Test squad. Since the pacers in the Test squad should not be put under over exertion during the net sessions, it is only prudent that the next best lot of quick bowlers are there to provide quality practice," a BCCI official told PTI. India have always had the problems of quality net bowlers on overseas tours which greatly hampers the practice of the batsmen. Earlier, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that India's two-day warm-up match ahead of their three-Test series against the Proteas, has been cancelled. According to the CSA, India have insisted on two days of training rather than a practice match. "Please be advised that the two-day warm-up match for India at Eurolux Boland Park will no longer be taking place. India have opted for training sessions on those days," the CSA said in a statement. While no official reason has been given for cancellation of the tour game, the change in schedule means that India will straightway head into the opening Test in Cape Town from January 5. The Virat Kohli-led side were to play against a CSA XI ahead of the opening game. The Indians will play two more Tests with the SuperSport Park in Centurion hosting the second game from January 13-17 while the final five-dayer will be hosted at the Wanderers here from January 24-28. The Test series will be followed by a six-match One-day International series, starting February 1.