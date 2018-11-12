Mohsin Khan denies any rift with Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee chairman Mohsin Khan, who had reportedly opined that Sarfraz Ahmed should be relieved from his Test captaincy, has denied having any sort of rift with the skipper.

He also clarified that the statement was given a more than a year old adding that Ahmed, after suffering defeats in all the three formats, is finally on the "winning track."

"I had given the statement regarding Sarfraz's Test captaincy about a year and a half ago. At that time I had thought that he was young, passionate and energetic so he should only be leading Pakistan in limited-overs to avoid stress," the Express Tribune quoted Khan, as saying.

"However, now Sarfraz has seen many phases of life. He had suffered defeats in all three formats and now finally he is on a winning track," he added. Reflecting on the four-member cricket committee, which was recently formed with the motive of overseeing Pakistan's cricket affairs, Khan said that he has joined it only for the betterment of the cricket. Besides Khan, the committee also has Wasim Akram, Misbahul Haq and Urooj Mumtaz as members. "We have big names, Wasim Akram, Misbahul Haq, and Urooj Mumtaz, in our committee, whose only aim is to improve Pakistan cricket," said Khan. "This country has given so much to us and now it is time that we should pay back. It is my humble request to all that we should play for Pakistan and not with Pakistan," he said. When quizzed about his choice of captain for the upcoming 2019 cricket World Cup, Khan said that the decision in the matter would be taken by the PCB chairman. "I have great respect for Sarfraz and he has the same for me. In the end, it is Mani's decision that who should lead Pakistan in the World Cup. I and my committee will just give suggestions which will be 100 per cent on merit," he said. The International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England, next year.