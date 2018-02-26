Morne Morkel to quit international cricket

South African pacer Morne Morkel will retire from all formats of international cricket after the four-match home Test series against Australia starting this week.

The 33-year-old cited family pressures as a reason for his early retirement.

“It was an extremely tough decision but I feel the time is right to start a new chapter. I have a young family and a foreign wife, and the current demanding international schedule has put a lot of strain us,” Morkel said in a Cricket South Africa news release on Monday.

“I still feel there is a lot of cricket left in me and I am excited for what lies ahead. For now, all of my energy and focus is on helping the Proteas win the upcoming series against Australia.” Since the start of 2010 Morne Morkel has drawn 16.3% false shots in Test cricket - the third highest percentage of any bowler in the world (minimum 10 Tests). #SAvAus — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 26, 2018 There had been talk that Morne Morkel might be coming to the end of his international career but didn't think it would be so soon. Fine cricketer. Wish him well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 26, 2018 Morkel, who played the first of his 83 Tests against India in 2006, has taken 294 wickets at an average of 28.08. The tall seamer has also featured in 117 one-day internationals and 44 Twenty20 Internationals, taking 529 wickets across the three formats of the game.