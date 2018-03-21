MS Dhoni conferred with Padma Bhushan, Kidambi Srikanth gets Padma Shri

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and snooker legend Pankaj Advani were conferred with the Padma Bhushan award, the country's third-highest civilian award in New Delhi.

Badminton champion Kidambi Srikanth and former Asian Games gold medallist tennis player Somdev Devvarman were conferred with the Padma Shri awards.

Speaking on receiving the prestigious award, Srikanth said that it was a surprise for him.

"I am really happy and excited at getting the Padma Shri this evening. In fact, I was surprised when I was informed that I have been shortlisted for the award," Shrikanth told IANS.

"I had applied thinking that I was eligible for this award. Glad that even the screening committee thought as much. This is really motivating," he added with a smile. At 25, Shrikanth is the second youngest sportsperson in India to have got the Padma Shri. Earlier, PV Sindhu got it at the age of 19. Shrikanth, an Arjuna awardee, was the first male badminton player to win gold at the 2015 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold. The other sportspersons who received Padma Shri were weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Paralympian Murlikant Petkar. This year 85 recipients were selected for the prestigious awards including two duo cases. This included 3 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri awards.