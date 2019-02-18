MS Dhoni gets a new haircut ahead of Australia series

A new series, a new haircut. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has continued with his tradition of experimenting with hairstyles and has now revealed his brand new look ahead of the limited-overs series against Australia.

For someone who had long flowing mane when he made his debut for India, to short hair with a prominent 'V-hawk' at the back, to the almost bald look after he led India to the 2011 World Cup at home, Dhoni, this time around, has probably had his simplest hairstyle after a long time.

Dhoni's visit to his hairstylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani has resulted in this very clean cut. Short on the sides and spiked up at the front, this is another experiment with hair that has had a successful result. Dhoni and Team India would also hope for a successful series when they host the Australians for a series that includes two T20Is and five ODIs. The series starts with the T20I series and the first match will be played on February 24 in Vizag.