MS Dhoni, Pankaj Advani to receive Padma Bhushan

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and snooker ace player Pankaj Advani have been named for the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

The Padma awards are conferred to personalities with outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved conferment of 85 Padma Awards, which include- three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri.

Advani, who recently claimed the IBSF World Snooker Championship- his 18th world title, said that he is honoured to be named for the prestigious award.

"I am honoured and humbled to be named for the Padma Bhushan award. This is motivation for me to continue my pursuit of excellence at the world level in billiards and snooker," Advani told ANI. Wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni was also nominated last year for the award, but could not be among the finalists. Meanwhile, tennis player Somdev Devvarman and shuttler Kidambi Srikanth arechosen for the Padma Shri.