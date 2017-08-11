MS Dhoni returns to training, runs 20m in 2.91 seconds

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to training at the National Cricket Academy. After the Test series against Sri Lanka, India are set to play three ODIs and one-off T20 international from August 21.
Dhoni, who returned and started his training at the NCA in Bangalore posted a photo of himself with other cricketers, including Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav, on his Instagram account.
After he ran the 20-metre race in 2.91 seconds and the run-a-three race in 8.30 seconds, Dhoni wrote, "time for heavy lunch."
Raina too returned to NCA after his training in Europe and even tweeted a photo after his training session.
A well spent day at #NCA! Always so much to learn from @msdhoni and be inspired #NCA #Bangalore #inspiring #motivating pic.twitter.com/tywlVIfzxw— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 11, 2017
While Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav will be selected in the squad for the Sri Lanka one-day and T20 International series, Raina may have to wait to grab his spot.
Raina last played a one-day international match for India back in 2015 against South Africa.