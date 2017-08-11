MS Dhoni returns to training, runs 20m in 2.91 seconds

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to training at the National Cricket Academy. After the Test series against Sri Lanka, India are set to play three ODIs and one-off T20 international from August 21.



Dhoni, who returned and started his training at the NCA in Bangalore posted a photo of himself with other cricketers, including Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav, on his Instagram account.

After he ran the 20-metre race in 2.91 seconds and the run-a-three race in 8.30 seconds, Dhoni wrote, "time for heavy lunch."