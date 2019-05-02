MS Dhoni will lead CSK till he wants: Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings have lost two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and on both occasions, MS Dhoni was not a part of the playing XI due to fever and stiff back.

In Dhoni's absence, it is Suresh Raina who leads the team and according to the southpaw, it is always difficult to fill the veteran's boots whenever he is not around. However, Raina also hinted that he might take up CSK captaincy as and when MS Dhoni decides to call it quits.

"I think losing him (Dhoni) as a captain is not an issue, losing him as a batsman is always difficult for us. That's what happened for us against Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. When he comes to the crease a lot of pressure is created for other teams. When he is not in the team, we see the difference," Raina said.

"He has done well in the last couple of years as a batsman as well team mentor. So probably you may see me more next year when he is done but I need more of his calibre. But he will continue as long as he wants to play for Chennai, you know him and Chennai," Raina added. MS Dhoni, who missed games against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been in superb form with the bat in IPL 2019 and hit an unbeaten 22-ball 44 during Chennai's 80-run win over Delhi Capitals. With the win, Chennai Super Kings, who have already qualified for the playoffs, are at the top of IPL 2019 points table.