MS Dhoni`s video of training his dogs goes viral

After MS Dhoni's dance went viral, the former Indian skipper's video of training his dogs has now taken the internet by storm.

Having retired from Test cricket, Dhoni, who is enjoying his vacation posted a video on his official Instagram handle, where the former skipper is training his dogs.

Dhoni shows off his dancing moves, wife Sakshi can't stop laughing

The video caption, read: "ZOYA(Dutch Shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job."

ZOYA(Dutch shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job A post shared by @mahi7781 on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:31am PST

While captain cool is enjoying his break, critics have been harsh on him with former India Test cricketers asking Dhoni to quit from T20 cricket.

Some jealous people waiting to see end of Dhoni's career: Shastri

However, head coach Ravi Shastri hit back at crictics and said, "People should look back at their career before commenting on Dhoni. The former captain has a lot of cricket left in him and it is the duty of the team to back the legend," Shastri said.

The coach further added that the culture of the current team is based on performance and quality.

"There is no one better than Dhoni on the field given his ability behind the wicket and with the bat and his presence of mind and sharpness on the field."

Shastri also termed Dhoni an an "ultimate team man", and said some "jealous" people want him to have a "couple of bad days" as they are "waiting to see" his international career come to an end.

"Looks like there are a lot of jealous people around, who just want Dhoni to have a couple of bad days.... There are a few people who are waiting to see the end of M. S. Dhoni. But great players like him decide their own future," Shastri said in an interview to the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika.

Shastri backs Dhoni once again, hits out at critics

He said the Indian team knew well Dhoni's worth and the criticism against the dashing wicketkeeper-bastsman made no difference to them.

"It (the criticism) doesn't make a difference to me. In our mind we know where Dhoni stands within the team. He is an ultimate team-man. He was a great leader and now an ultimate team-man."

In a dig at some former cricketers and experts who were critical of Dhoni now and have suggested he be dropped from the T20 side, he said: "Not so long ago I used to do television and people used to ask me questions. You need to answer questions to make a show happen.

Dhoni plays down criticism, opens up on calls to quit T20Is

"Dhoni is a superstar. He is one of our greatest cricketers. So he is always going to be a great topic. He is always going to be a topic because he is a legend. When you have a career as glorious as that, you become a topic on television."

Shastri pointed out that Dhoni, who has retired from Test cricket, has averaged over 65 in One Day Internationals over the last one year and helped India win matches in Sri Lanka and against Australia at home in the last series only.