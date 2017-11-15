MS Dhoni`s video of training his goes viral

ZOYA(Dutch shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:31am PST

While captain cool is enjoying his break, critics have been harsh on him with former India Test cricketers asking Dhoni to quit from T20 cricket.

However, head coach Ravi Shastri hit back at crictics and said, "People should look back at their career before commenting on Dhoni. The former captain has a lot of cricket left in him and it is the duty of the team to back the legend," Shastri said.

The coach further added that the culture of the current team is based on performance and quality.

"There is no one better than Dhoni on the field given his ability behind the wicket and with the bat and his presence of mind and sharpness on the field."