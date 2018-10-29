Mumbai ODI: India opt to bat against Windies

Looking to resurrect their ODI campaign against West Indies in the fourth ODI of the five-match series played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, India chose to bat after winning the toss here on Monday.

After a resurgent West Indies team levelled up the ongoing five-match One Day International (ODI) series, India ought to solve its disarrayed middle-order in order to sweep the series.

There have been two changes in the Indian squad — Kedar Jadhav has replaced Rishabh Pant while Ravindra Jadeja has been brought in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.

The West Indies side have also made one change, with Keemo Paul in for Obed McCoy. Apart from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who hammered three centuries on the trot 140, 157 (not out), 107, none of the other batsmen stood their ground as the Caribbean side’s bowlers ran roughshod over the Indian batting line-up. India didn’t need its middle order in the first two ODIs. But, when the team pinned its hope on it in third ODI, it failed to anchor the team. In the first ODI, openers were sufficient to get substantial scores. In Visakhapatnam and Pune, wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is going through a lean patch, struggled with runs and became an early victim of the West Indies. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the first two ODIs, turned out to be the best bowler returning figures of 4 for 35, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played in the second and third ODIs, also bowled impressively, restricting the opposing side. The West Indies team, on the other hand, packed with a valiant century by wicketkeeper Shai Hope (123) in the second ODI and a cameo performance by Shemron Hetmyer in all three games 106, 94, 95 resulted as in nerve-wracking matches against India to a tie in the second and victory in the third ODI. The two squads are as follows: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah West Indies Playing XI : Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul.