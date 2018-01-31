Mumbai teenager scores 1045 runs in school game

Mumbai teenager Tanishq Gavate shattered batting records by slamming a record 1,045 runs in school cricket.

The 13-year old belted the opposition in the Under-14 Navi Mumbai Shield invitational cricket tournament for school teams at Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai.

Tanishq representing Yashwantrao Chavan XI scored 1,045 runs in 515 balls and his innings was studded with 149 boundaries and 67 sixes.

Although officially, his innings won't be entering record books but Tanishq's. knock once again proved that Mumbai produced quality batsmen.

"Previously he used to bat at one or two down but he requested me to allow him to open the innings. After testing him in the nets with the new ball and in few practice matches, I was confident that he can do well,” said his coach Manish. Speaking on his innings, Tanishq said, "I like to open as it gives me time to play long innings and I managed to do so on Tuesday. Hopefully, I can continue in same way from here on," said the eighth standard student.