Mushfiqur Rahim becomes second Bangladesh player to score 4000 Test runs

Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has become the second Bangladeshi player, after Tamim Iqbal, to achieve the milestone of scoring 4,000 Test runs.

The 31-year old achieved the feat on Day One of their ongoing second Test against West Indies when he played a back foot shot off legspinner Devendra Bishoo's delivery in the 65th over. Iqbal, on the other hand, had reached the figure earlier this year in West Indies, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Rahim, who made his debut in 2005 at the age of 16 against England in Lord's, is also the first Bangladesh batsman to score a double hundred in Test cricket.

The Bangladeshi cricketer has many other milestones to his name, as well. He is the first wicket-keeper to have scored two double hundreds in Tests apart from being country's highest scorer on overseas pitches. Rahim has played a total of 66 Test matches scoring 4006 runs with an average of 34.83 while in ODIs he has made 5213 runs with an average of 34.07 in 195 matches.