Mustafizur continues to torment India

For the third time against India, Mustafizur Rahman has recorded a five-wicket haul in ODIs. At Edgbaston, the Bangladesh left-arm pacer put his heart and soul to end with figures of 5 for 59 and his efforts were the main reason why the Virat Kohli-led side could only manage a score of 314 for nine in their 50 overs. This, after the two-time champions were 180 for no loss at one stage.

In a must-win game for Bangladesh, their bowling spearhead started the Indian downfall in the 39th over. He first removed Virat for 26 and then one ball later, got rid of Hardik Pandya for for a duck.

Another spell saw the lanky left-arm pacer get rid of World Cup debutant Dinesh Karthik for 8 in the 48th over

Then in the last over of the Indian innings, Mustafizur bowled at his best. giving away just three runs and taking two wickets

Having bowled two dot balls to MS Dhoni, Mustafizur's perfect short delivery saw the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman dismissed for 35

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wicket through a run out was followed by Mohammed Shami's wicket to end the Indian innings and Mustafizur had once again proved to be a reason for India's collapse

In 2015, an even younger Mustafizur had shocked the cricketing world when he took two successive five-wicket hauls against India in a bi-lateral three-match series at home, one that Bangladesh won 2-1.

In the first game of that series, Mustafizur had recorded figures of 5/50 on his ODI debut during a 79-run win for the hosts.

In the second ODI, he was even more impressive. He took six wickets for just 43 runs during Bangladesh's six-wicket series-clinching win.

Now, after seven matches against India, Mustafizur has 20 wickets to his credit at an economy of 5.45 and an amazing average of 17.

The seven games that he has played at the 2019 World Cup have given him 15 wickets. But, his wickets have come at a cost. His economy is 6.57.

Against India though, Mustafizur has always had things under control. Something that Edgbaston witnessed on Tuesday.